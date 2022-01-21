Get NBC 6's Olympics Newsletter to Follow Jamaica's Historic Trip to Beijing

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

The Winter Olympics are set to begin with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, but some preliminary competitions will start on Feb. 2

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicks off in February, but Jamaica has already made history.

Benjamin Alexander, an international DJ-turned-Olympian, became the Caribbean country’s first Alpine skier to qualify for the games since the event’s Olympic debut in 1936.

Alexander, who only began skiing six years ago, says his drive to improve on the slopes is what motivated him keep training after falling and getting back up an infinite number of times. Also, encouraging words from his mentor Dudley Stokes, one of the iconic Jamaican bobsledders portrayed in the film “Cool Runnings,” kept him on track to qualifying for the event.

So, will Alexander have another historic moment at the games in Beijing?

The Winter Olympics are set to begin with an Opening Ceremony on Feb. 4, 2022, but some preliminary competitions will start on Feb. 2. The closing ceremony will be held on Feb. 20. That is 19 days filled with Olympics action across 15 winter sports. Let us help you unpack the latest news out of Beijing — sign up for our Winter Olympics newsletter.

Starting on Feb. 1, you will get the latest Olympics news sent to your inbox at 8 a.m. The email will include six stories about top competitions, where and when to watch them, viral moments, updates on U.S. Olympians and breakout stars. Let the Winter Games begin!

