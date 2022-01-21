Get NBC 6's Olympics Newsletter to Follow Jamaica's Historic Trip to Beijing

The 2022 Winter Olympics officially kicks off in February, but Jamaica has already made history.

Benjamin Alexander, an international DJ-turned-Olympian, became the Caribbean country’s first Alpine skier to qualify for the games since the event’s Olympic debut in 1936.

Alexander, who only began skiing six years ago, says his drive to improve on the slopes is what motivated him keep training after falling and getting back up an infinite number of times. Also, encouraging words from his mentor Dudley Stokes, one of the iconic Jamaican bobsledders portrayed in the film “Cool Runnings,” kept him on track to qualifying for the event.

So, will Alexander have another historic moment at the games in Beijing?

