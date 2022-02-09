We asked Team USA athletes Chloe Kim, Ryan Cochran-Siegle, Maame Biney and more what jobs they would have if they weren't competing in the 2022 Winter Olympics.

From doughnut shop worker to maple syrup farmer, here were their answers.

Chloe Kim - Snowboarding

The guy that's in charge of flipping the doughnuts. I want to do that. I'd probably quit after like an hour, but I just want the experience.

Hilary Knight - Hockey

I just love the intersection of sport and tech, and creating something that would be impactful in the sports world.

David Wise - Freestyle Skiing

If I wasn't an athlete and I had to pick one thing, I'd probably try to be a writer.

Maame Biney - Short Track

I'd love to be a psychologist or something just because I like to get into people's brains and try to help them through their problems. I feel like that's a super cool job just helping people.

Emily Sweeney - Luge

My dream job would be to be a singer, but I can't sing so second backup: I would work in real estate just because I love houses. I love the market. It's just interesting to me.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle - Alpine Skiing

I would say a maple syrup farmer.

Kendall Coyne Schofield - Hockey

My dream job would be a doctor because I love helping people.

Karen Chen - Figure Skating

A professional dancer on 'Dancing With the Stars.' As a kid I watched 'Dancing With the Stars' all the time, and I thought if I can't be the star then I want to be the pro dancer and meet all these stars.

Red Gerard - Snowboarding

Maybe working on a yacht. I could do that. I'd be happy working on a yacht – Below Deck style.

Summer Britcher - Luge

Something where I could boss people around I think would be my dream job, and I'm not really sure how you just get to that. There's not a position you can be hired for like 'hey, you get to boss people around.'"

Winter Vinecki - Freestyle Skiing

My dream job might be to be an actress.