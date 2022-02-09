Jacobellis Advances to Finals of Women's Snowboard Cross

Olympic hopes for American Lindsey Jacobellis remain alive as she heads to the finals of the women's snowboard cross.

All four Americans advanced to the quarterfinals but only Jacobellis and Stacy Gaskill advanced to the semifinals. In the round of eight, Gaskill finished fourth in her heat, ending her time in women's snowboard cross.

In the semifinals, Meghan Tierney finished third in her heat, losing to reigning Olympic Champion Michela Moioli of Italy and Chloe Trespeuch of France.

Jacobellis actually entered the quarterfinals seeded second in her heat to Gaskill, but jumped out to a quick lead. Gaskill, on the other hand, fell behind to Audrey McManiman of Canada and looked in jeopardy of missing out on the semifinals. Down the stretch, Gaskill closed the gap and eventually overtook McManiman to join Jacobellis in the next round of competition.

The biggest moment of the quarterfinals occurred in the final heat when American Faye Gulini and Charlotte Bankes of Great Britain looked in position to claim the top two spots, only to be upset by Belle Brockhoff of Australia and Tess Critchlow of Canada.

Bankes, who competed with France in the last two Olympics, was a gold medal favorite.

Jacobellis and Gaskill met in the same heat of the semifinal with Jacobellis once again getting the better of the field. She will be one of four athletes competing in the finals.

Jacobellis previously won silver in Turin but has yet to return to the Olympic podium in the three Olympics since.