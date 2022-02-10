Johaug Wins Gold, Diggins 8th in 10K Cross Country Skiing

Therese Johaug of Norway squeaked out her second gold medal of the games by 0.04 seconds in the 10K cross country skiing event. After winning her first five days ago, the Norwegian said "when you have tasted this gold medal, you want more."

Kerttu Niskanen and Krista Parmakoski of Finland won silver and bronze respectively. Jessie Diggins of Team USA finished in eighth place.

This year’s 10K race was done in classic style, but the race alternates between classic and freestyle skiing at each Olympics. The last time it was classic style in 2014, Johaug won bronze.