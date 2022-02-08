When Snowboarder Faye Gulini Isn't Competing for Team USA, She's Helping Americans File Taxes

When Olympic snowboarder Faye Gulini isn’t hitting the slopes, she’s helping low-income Americans file their taxes.

The three-time Olympian on Team USA has a master's in accounting and works with a tax firm to provide free services to those in need during tax season.

She and her coworker have helped a total of 3,000 people file their taxes so far.

“Through the pandemic, we were one of the only pro-bono clinics that stayed open. So we served a lot of clients that in the past hadn’t come to us,” she said.

One of her clients was a single father of four children who earned about $12,000 to $13,000 per year, she said.

Gulini was able to help him take home a $10,000 tax refund.

“That was when I knew that this job isn’t as cut and dry and boring,” she said.

Gulini, one of five children, grew up primarily in a single-parent household herself. Her mother died in a car accident when Gulini was just 5 years old.

Over the years, she said her family dealt with hardships like substance abuse and teen pregnancy. Her brother also suffered a traumatic brain injury.

“We have a lot of things that have required help,” she said.

Gulini said at the time, it was difficult to know what resources were available — and helping others file their taxes is a way to give back.

“Being one of those resources that can help would have been something that [my family] could have used a little bit more of growing up,” she said. “Being able to do that for other people, it means more.”

After the Winter Games end, she intends to get back to work “in the thick of tax season."

To see when Gulini is competing next, take a look at the Winter Olympics schedule here.