Swedish Speed Skater Nils Van Der Poel Breaks Own World Record in 10000m To Win Gold

No speed skating record has been safe of late with Sweden's Nils van der Poel on the ice. Not even his own.

Van der Poel broke the world record in the 10000m event on Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics, clocking in at 12:30.74 to top the previous mark of 12:32.95 he set just over a year ago.

It was the second gold medal and broken record of the 2022 Games for the 25-year-old van der Poel, who won the 5000m on Sunday after a late push to finish with a time of 6:08.84.

He once again saved his best for last on Friday, with his final lap being his fastest at 28.60, as he continued to rewrite the history books.

Van der Poel became the first men's speed skater to win the 5000m and 10000m at the same Winter Games since Jochem Uytdehaage of the Netherlands in 2002. Van der Poel also won both events at the 2021 World Championship.

Van der Poel denied the Netherlands another victory in a sport the Dutch have dominated, having won the event at five of the previous seven Olympics.

Patrick Roest of the Netherlands took silver with a time of 12:44.59. Italy's Davide Ghiotto won bronze in 12:45.98.

Canada's Ted-Jan Bloemen, the defending gold medalist who set the previous Olympic record during the 2018 Games, finished eighth with a time of 13:01.39. He applauded as he watched van der Poel cross the finish line and break his record.