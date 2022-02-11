Alpine skiing

Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami Wins Gold in Super-G

Switzerland claimed two of the three super-G podium spots

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Switzerland won two of the medals in the women's super-G on Thursday night, with Lara Gut-Behrami taking gold and Michelle Gisin earning bronze.

Austria's Mirjam Puchner took home home silver.

Puchner, who was third on the start list, took the lead when she posted a time of 1:13.73. Gisin immediately followed the Austrian and nearly bested her time, finishing in 1:13.81.

But Puchner's fellow countrywoman in Gut-Behrami was able to surpass Puchner with a time of 1:13.51, earning her second medal of the 2022 Winter Games and the first-ever super-G gold for Switzerland. Gut-Behrami, 30, finished third in the giant slalom in Beijing for her second career bronze medal.

Puchner is a first-time medalist while Gisin, the reigning Olympic combined champion, is a two-time medalist.

Defending Olympic champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic fell short of the podium while finishing fifth (1:13.94).

After skiing out of her first two competitions in Beijing, Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run with a time of 1:14.30, good for ninth place. This was Shiffrin's first time partaking in the super-G at an Olympics.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics

Watch all the action from the Beijing Olympics live on NBC

the torch Feb 1

Shaun White Places Fourth in Final Competition; U.S. Women's Hockey Advances

goalie 1 hour ago

Women's Ice Hockey Goalie Alex Cavallini is Peaking for team USA

Team USA had three other representatives in the super-G, with Isabella Wright coming in 21st, Keely Cashman coming in 27th and Alix Wilkinson failing to finish.

The next individual women's alpine skiing event is the downhill, which takes place on Monday, Feb. 14.

This article tagged under:

Alpine skiingMikaela ShiffrinLara Gut-behrami
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us