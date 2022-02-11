Switzerland's Lara Gut-Behrami Wins Gold in Super-G

Switzerland won two of the medals in the women's super-G on Thursday night, with Lara Gut-Behrami taking gold and Michelle Gisin earning bronze.

Austria's Mirjam Puchner took home home silver.

Puchner, who was third on the start list, took the lead when she posted a time of 1:13.73. Gisin immediately followed the Austrian and nearly bested her time, finishing in 1:13.81.

But Puchner's fellow countrywoman in Gut-Behrami was able to surpass Puchner with a time of 1:13.51, earning her second medal of the 2022 Winter Games and the first-ever super-G gold for Switzerland. Gut-Behrami, 30, finished third in the giant slalom in Beijing for her second career bronze medal.

Puchner is a first-time medalist while Gisin, the reigning Olympic combined champion, is a two-time medalist.

Defending Olympic champion Ester Ledecka of the Czech Republic fell short of the podium while finishing fifth (1:13.94).

After skiing out of her first two competitions in Beijing, Mikaela Shiffrin completed her run with a time of 1:14.30, good for ninth place. This was Shiffrin's first time partaking in the super-G at an Olympics.

Team USA had three other representatives in the super-G, with Isabella Wright coming in 21st, Keely Cashman coming in 27th and Alix Wilkinson failing to finish.

The next individual women's alpine skiing event is the downhill, which takes place on Monday, Feb. 14.