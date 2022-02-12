Women's monobob made its debut at the 2022 Winter Games on Saturday and Team USA's Kaillie Humphries and Elana Meyers Taylor finished in the top five of the pack after completing their first two runs.

Humphries finished in the No. 1 spot after her first run with a time of 1:04.44 and then followed it up with a time of 1:04.66 in her 2nd run to give her the overall lead heading into heats 2 and 3.

Meyers Taylor who was tied in third place with Canada's Christine De Bruin after run 1 finished in fourth place behind De Bruin who finished second overall and Germany's Laura Nolte who rounded out the top three.

The competition will wrap up on Feb. 13 with heat 3 starting at 8:30 p.m. ET followed by heat 4 at 10:00 p.m. ET.