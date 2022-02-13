Team USA Win Loses Lead to Sweden in Women's Curling

Things changed on a dime for the United States’ women’s curling team in a round robin matchup against Sweden Sunday morning.

What seemed to be a stalemate for much of the competition quickly turned into a 10-4 rout by Sweden, the defending-gold medal winners in Olympic women’s curling.

The U.S. had a strong start and even led 3-2 after four ends. However, the Americans struggled to maintain that momentum and found themselves down one at the end of seven ends.

The eighth and ninth ends proved to be all Sweden as they recorded five unanswered points.

This game put the U.S. and Sweden even in the overall standings at a tie for third, along with Great Britain. The top four teams at the conclusion of round robin play on Feb. 17 will advance to the semifinals.

The U.S. women return to the ice rink Sunday, Feb. 13 at 8:05 p.m. EST to take on South Korea.