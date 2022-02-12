Rhythm Dance, Groups 1, 2 and 3 So Far in the Winter Olympics

After the first three groups, ice dance pairs have already set the bar high for rhythm dance.

The current standings are:

Team USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in first with a score of 74.58, China’s Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu in second with a score of 73.41 and Canada’s Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha in third with a score of 72.59.

There are five groups competing, with a total of 23 pairs of skaters. The top 20 will move on to the medal event in the free dance.

Watch groups four and five here: