Ice Dance

Rhythm Dance, Groups 1, 2 and 3 So Far in the Winter Olympics

Who will move on to Top 20?

Czech Republic's Natalie Taschlerova and Filip Taschler during the ice dancing portion of the figure skating event at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, Feb. 12, 2022.
Anne-Christine Poujoulat/AFP via Getty Images

After the first three groups, ice dance pairs have already set the bar high for rhythm dance. 

The current standings are: 

Team USA’s Kaitlin Hawayek and Jean-Luc Baker in first with a score of 74.58, China’s Wang Shiyue and Liu Xinyu in second with a score of 73.41 and Canada’s Marjorie Lajoie and Zachary Lagha in third with a score of 72.59.

There are five groups competing, with a total of 23 pairs of skaters. The top 20 will move on to the medal event in the free dance.

Watch groups four and five here:

Ice Dance
