Alpine skiing

WATCH: Blizzard Conditions Lead to 33 Crashes in Men's Giant Slalom Sunday

Heavy snowfall and poor visibility led to crashes for one-third of the men's giant slalom field on Sunday

By Julia Elbaba

River Radamus of Team United States competes during the Olympic Games 2022, Men's Giant Slalom on February 13, 2022 in Yanqing China.
Alexis Boichard/Agence Zoom/Getty Images

Blizzard-like weather and poor visibility made for dangerous conditions during the men's giant slalom on Sunday.

There were 33 crashes at Yanqing National Alpine Skiing Centre, making up approximately one-third of the competitor field. Despite the second run being postponed by 75 minutes due to the inclement weather, the snowstorm continued to play a treacherous role in competition.

American River Radamus, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, narrowly missed a spot to podium, finishing in fourth place (2:10.95).

Switzerland's Marco Odermatt finished with a time of 2:09.35 to claim gold, Žan Kranjec of Solvenia earned silver (2:09.54) and France's Mathieu Faivre grabbed bronze with a time of 2:10.69.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Alpine skiingRiver Radamus
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us