One of the most iconic parts of competing at the Winter Olympics is getting to interact with other successful athletes around the globe and immersing yourself in a different culture.

While athletes compete in their respective sports for a portion of the day, there is still plenty of daylight to partake in activities around the Olympic Village.

Whether athletes are looking to indulge in self-care or take on new sports, the Olympic Village has an option for everyone.

Here we take a look at how athletes at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics are spending their time when they aren’t competing:

What are some activities athletes can enjoy when they are not competing?

Team USA’s Becca Hamilton took to Twitter to highlight that athletes can go shopping in their downtime. Hamilton roams around the indoor mall with a shopping bag and picks up some Beijing souvenirs.

Olympians are taking on Chinese Kung Fu, Tai Chi and Baduanjin Qigong at the Village’s traditional Chinese Medicine Experience Hall.

Leon Vockensperger of Team Germany is loving the virtual reality games available at the Olympic Village. Looks like competition goes beyond the snow and ice in Beijing!

Evan McEachran of Team Canada says his favorite part of the Olympic Village is pin trading. He enjoys collecting memorabilia from other athletes and the staff.

Walter Wallberg of Sweden is reaping the benefits of some self-care at the Olympic Village’s beauty salon. Free hairdressing, facial beauty and manicure services are provided at the village's hair salon, according to Popsugar.

What is the Olympic Dining Hall like and what kinds of meals are served?

Estonian Kelly Sildaru took her positive experience of eating at the Olympic dining hall to TikTok. She loves that it’s open 24/7 and there are many food options for all meals. She says that everyone has their own table and there are plexiglass dividers.

Michelle Uhrig of Germany reflects on her experience at the Olympic dining hall as well. She says she loves the cuisine variety, which includes different food from China, Japan, India and America. Not to mention, a lot of dessert options.

Olympic meals in the dining hall are prepared and delivered robotically. According to the clip, you pick your meal, a machine plates your food and delivers it over to your table. The robotic system includes bar service requests as well for alcoholic beverages.

What do Olympic apartments look like?

Team Peterson on TikTok, which consists of USA’s curling team, gives a grand tour of what their “home for the month” looks like. Their living space has five bedrooms, three bathrooms and a decent-sized living room for the squad.

Team USA’s Clare Egan, Paul Schommer and Deedra Irwin were sent personalized Green Bay Packers jerseys in the spirit of Super Bowl LVI this weekend. The Wisconsin-rooted Olympians played some football in the Olympic Village.

After Elana Meyers Taylor tested positive for COVID-19, she got creative with her workout quarters. She took isolation weight-training to the next level in her hotel room.