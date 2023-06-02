Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka Skips Presser at French Open, Citing Safety

Belarusian tennis star Aryna Sabalenka did not attend a press conference after her third round win at the French Open on Friday.

The world No. 2 said it had to do with "mental health and well-being" reasons.

The skipped presser comes as Sabalenka faced questions after her country's involvement in Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Wednesday after her second round on Wednesday.

"After my match [on Wednesday], I spoke with the media like I normally do. I know they still expect some questions that are more about the politics and not so much about my tennis," Sabalenka said. "For many months now, I have answered these questions at tournaments and been very clear in my feelings and my thoughts. These questions do not bother me after my matches. I know that I have to provide answers to the media on things not related to my tennis or my matches, but on Wednesday, I did not feel safe in the press conference."

The decision was approved by the tournament's organizers and a French tennis federation spokesperson said that Sabalenka would not be fined.

"It was to protect her," the spokesperson said, adding that whether Sabalenka attends other news conferences would be her decision.

In the interview she was asked about where she stood in terms of supporting Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and if she is against the country attacking Ukraine.

In both scenarios, she said, "I've got no comments to you."

Sabalenka was asked about supporting Lukashenko when Belarusians were being tortured for protesting.



Reporter: “You signed a letter to support Lukashenko, when he was torturing protestants. How is it possible the potential #1 supports a dictator?”



Aryna: “I have no comments.” pic.twitter.com/FAAf2OBLEW — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) May 31, 2023

"I should be able to feel safe when I do interviews with the journalists after my matches," Sabalenka said Friday. "For my own mental health and well-being, I have decided to take myself out of this situation today, and the tournament has supported me in this decision.

"It hasn't been an easy few days, and now my focus is continue to play well here in Paris."

In a news conference on Sunday, Sabalenka addressed the media and said, "Nobody in this world, Russian athletes or Belarusian athletes, support the war. Nobody. How can we support the war? Nobody -- normal people -- will never support it."

Sabalenka will face American Sloane Stephens on Sunday for a spot in the French Open quarterfinals.