Report: Kings still among teams interested in Simmons trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Possible trade destinations for embattled Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons have been speculated since the start of the 2021 NBA season.

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey still is asking teams for an All-Star caliber player, but also is open to multiple first-round draft picks, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported Monday citing league sources.

"But it’s clear 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has his eyes set on a potential trade scenario to ship Simmons out of Philadelphia — whenever a rival team can meet his asking price. The 76ers are currently asking teams for an All-Star-caliber player and/or multiple first-round draft picks for Simmons, sources said," Charania writes.

The New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers, Sacramento Kings, Minnesota Timberwolves, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Cleveland Cavaliers are the latest teams interested in Simmons' per Charania's reporting.

The 76ers are "ramping up their efforts" to trade Simmons of late according to Charania, as Morey likely has not gotten the lofty offers he was hoping for when Simmons reportedly was made available to other teams.

The "and/or" in Charania's reporting is the important part for Kings fans. De'Aaron Fox seems to be the only player of All-Star caliber on the Kings' current roster, and the organization hasn't shown any willingness to include him in trade discussions.

If the Kings could get Simmons for a haul of draft picks without sacrificing Fox, that would be the best-case scenario. However, other teams might have higher-quality players they are willing to part with, and the 76ers certainly are not a team eyeing a rebuild after Simmons is shipped out.

Charania also reported Monday that Pacers big man Domantas Sabonis might be made available in a trade, and that the Kings and Phoenix Suns have expressed past interest in trades for the All-Star center.

Kings general manager Monte McNair likely is exploring a number of options to improve this roster, as the Kings sit 11-16 going into Monday night's game in Toronto against the Raptors.

If this team wants to avoid a 16th consecutive season without a playoff appearance, McNair might need to make a big splash before the trade deadline.

Simmons certainly would fit that bill.