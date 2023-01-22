Sports

Bengals' Eli Apple Does Spanking Celebration in Win Vs. Bills

By Sanjesh Singh

Bengals’ Eli Apple does spanking celebration in win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It wouldn’t be a Bengals’ playoff win without Eli Apple grabbing headlines.

The Cincinnati cornerback celebrated his team’s 27-10 divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills with a spanking celebration on the sidelines.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The 27-year-old defensive back played a pivotal role in the Bengals’ commanding defensive display, logging six tackles (five solo) and one pass defensed in the win.

That pass breakup came at a crucial moment when Josh Allen and Co. faced a fourth-and-6 at the Bengals’ 16-yard line with 7:32 remaining of the final quarter. Allen, in the shotgun, took a shot to the right side of the end zone towards Gabe Davis, but Apple maintained his ground and comfortably batted it down.

https://twitter.com/Bengals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Bengals defense ð

ðº: #CINvsBUF on CBS
ð±: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/RqOcaBu1Zc pic.twitter.com/4vArtlVm5T

— NFL (@NFL) <a href="https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1617294090122702851

Sports

NFL 44 mins ago

Joe Burrow, Bengals Roar Past Bills 27-10 in Divisional Round

NBA 47 mins ago

Herro Scores 26, Heat Come From 16 Down, Top Pelicans 100-96

A few minutes later came the spanking motions. 

Cincinnati will head to Kansas City next Sunday to face the Chiefs in a rematch of last season’s AFC Championship Game, where the Bengals prevailed 27–24 in overtime. 

Copyright RSN
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us