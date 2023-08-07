Benjamin Cremaschi: who is the young star who scored Inter Miami's winning penalty against FC Dallas?

So who is Benjamin Cremaschi?

Coming from right here, Key Biscayne, Florida and carrying the proud legacy of Argentine descent, this young talent is who scored the goal which tied the game and later the winning penalty at the Inter Miami Fc vs Dallas Game on Sunday night.

'Benja' became the fifth player from the Academy to be signed by the First Team as a homegrown Player.

His journey as a soccer player began in 2021 when he joined the Inter Miami CF Academy and quickly rose to the top.

In 2022, he played a key role at the U-17 level and ending up leading the team all the way to semifinals of the Generation Adidas Cup, which lead him to earn an MLS NEXT all-star Spot.

Sporting excellence runs in the Cremaschi family, with his father, Pablo, having achieved international recognition as a professional rugby player for Argentina.

At only 18 years old, 'Benja' is playing exceptionally well and making a noticeable difference on the field.

Sunday's game was 2-1, and Inter Miami fans were starting to lose hope, but in came Cremaschi to even out the score.

“Obviously it’s exciting, as soon as I came in I was with a lot of energy and I tried to change the game, tried to make a difference and I was lucky enough to get a goal” Cremaschi said in a post-game interview with Apple TV.

Cremaschi has been stepping up his game for the past few matches. He has been playing his best, being a necessary assist to his teammates, including Messi. Last night’s game, Benja showcased his potential, and talent.

The game ended in a tie, taking the match to penalties. Benjamin was chosen as the fifth player trusted to make the penalty shot.

“On the penalties, when they gave me the fifth penalty, I knew where I was going, I knew how I was going to take it, and just trust in what I can do” Cremaschi said.

'Benja' mentions how this club in the past few months has grown, and their mentality has changed.

“We are willing to fight til the last second, especially with the quality players that we have now, we know we can be down by a bunch of goals but still come back in a matter of seconds” Cremaschi said, “believe in what we can do, and believe that we can always get a win”

Coming from Argentinian descent, playing alongside Messi must be very special for Cremaschi. Messi has been showing what he can do match after match both on the field, he is an inspiration.

“I don’t get tired of talking about him, and I never will, It’s amazing what he can do” Cremaschi said.

Cremaschi's presence on the team fills South Florida with pride. His journey from local beginnings to soccer success shows that big dreams can come true close to home, inspiring young ones to chase their goals with determination.

Likely, there are young athletes who admire Cremaschi and aspire to become like him one day, just as he looked up to Messi in the past and now finds himself playing alongside him.