Berlin wants to host the Olympics again as 100th anniversary of 1936 Games looms

Berlin is making a bid to host the Olympics again, possibly 100 years after the city hosted the 1936 Games under the Nazis.

Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner is to present bid plans, with help from four other German states, on Tuesday at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

The invitation sent on Friday to the presentation does not mention which Games the city is bidding for, but the next available edition will be in 2036 — the 100th anniversary of the Berlin Games. The German Olympic Sports Confederation has said a German bid for the 2040 Games is also possible.

Los Angeles is hosting the 2028 Olympics and Brisbane the 2032 Olympics.

The states of Brandenburg, Saxony, Mecklenburg-Vorpommern, and Schleswig-Holstein would also host competitions as part of Berlin’s bid.

Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, known as Olympiastadion in German, was built for the 1936 Games. Adolf Hitler was personally involved in the design and construction of the 100,000-seat track-and-field stadium after the Nazis assumed power in 1933, two years after the Games were awarded to the city.

Hitler was initially unenthused by the idea of hosting the Games, but he changed his mind after being convinced of their potential for propaganda. He invited Leni Riefenstahl to film the event and she used the material for her film "Olympia."

Olympiastadion is still in use and hosted soccer's European Championship final between Spain and England last year. Hertha Berlin plays its home games there, and on Saturday it will host the German Cup final between Stuttgart and Arminia Bielefeld.

Milan and the ski resort town of Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy will be the main hosts of the 2026 Winter Olympics.