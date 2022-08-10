Best performers from the 2022 MLS All-Star Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Major League Soccer showed who was the better North American league, yet again, after topping Liga MX 2-1 in Wednesday’s All-Star Game.

After winning the game against Liga MX in a penalty shootout last year, MLS sealed the deal in regulation time this time around. One goal came from open play while the second came from a penalty thanks to Seattle Sounders’ Raúl Ruidíaz. Liga MX got on the scoresheet in the 84th minute.

Here are the top performers from the contest in Minnesota:

Carlos Vela, LAFC

Unsurprisingly, the opening goal scorer kicks off this list. The LAFC forward wasted no time finding the back of the net, scoring a smooth header in just the second minute.

It made perfect sense that his teammate, left-back Diego Palacios, set him up with the assist. Vela currently has seven goals and seven assists in 22 league appearances, and he must’ve been happy to net the first goal in this game to give his league the win. His night ended early on, though, as he was substituted for Paul Arriola in the 33rd minute so more players could receive game time.

Kamal Miller, CF Montréal

Miller has played an imperative role with CF Montréal (third place in the Eastern Conference) all season long, and he showed that quality in the first half. He made some timely slides that made shot angles tougher for Liga MX’s forward, and also came up more often from his center-back role to help the offense.

Miller’s night ended when Aaron Long replaced him for the second half, but Montréal should be proud of what their player did as a starter.

Dayne St. Clair, Minnesota United

The local player Dayne St. Clair makes a deserved entry into this list. He came on in the 32nd minute for Philadelphia Union goalkeeper Andre Blake, who started the match. St. Clair was tested all throughout the final 13 minutes of the first half, and he did extremely well to sustain MLS’ 1-0 advantage.

Sean Johnson came in for St. Clair in the 61st minute.

Kevin Álvarez, Pachuca

Liga MX attempted 20 shots and seven hit the target, but only one went in. That goal came via substitute right-back Kevin Álvarez from Pachuca.

His hit from outside the box gave Johnson no chance of keeping a clean sheet for MLS. Álvarez attempted another long-range hit shortly after, but it didn’t produce the same result as this one.

Germán Berterame, Monterrey

Berterame came on at halftime in place of Avilés Hurtado, and though he didn’t put his name on the scoring column, he was everywhere on the offensive side of the pitch. One of his attempts from well outside the box nearly went in just seven minutes into his shift, but it drifted just wide of the left post.

D.C. United will be hosting the 2023 MLS All-Star Game, though no opponent has been announced yet for that contest.