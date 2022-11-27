Big First Half Helps Miami Dolphins to Win Over Houston for Fifth Straight Victory

If the Miami Dolphins were concerned at all about how the team would play in the first game after the bye week, those concerns didn't last long.

Miami scored 30 first-half points, thanks in part to two forced turnovers, and held on for a 30-15 victory Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium. The victory was the Dolphins' fifth straight as the team moved back into first place in the AFC East

After forcing a three-and-out on Houston's opening drive, Miami (8-3) drove down field for a nine-play drive that ended with a 45-yard field goal by kicker Jason Sanders. The Dolphins would force another punt after linebacker Duke Riley got the first sack of the game on Texans quarterback Kyle Allen, leading to an eight-play drive and a four yard touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to tight end Durham Smythe for a 10-0 Miami lead.

After the Dolphins' first punt since November 6, Miami got the first turnover of the game when linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel intercepted an Allen pass, setting up a three-yard touchdown run from running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

Sanders would add a 23-yard field goal before the Fins forced a second turnover, with cornerback Xavien Howard returning the fumble 16 yards for a touchdown. Sanders' third field goal of the day from 35 yards gave Miami a 30-0 halftime lead.

Houston (1-9-1) would get on the scoreboard in the third quarter on a three-yard run from running back Dare Ogunbowale and add to their total in the fourth quarter on a 25-yard touchdown pass from Allen to tight end Jordan Akins and a 28-yard field goal from kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn.

Tagovailoa would play two more drives in the third quarter before being taken out, finishing the day 22 of 36 passing for 299 yards and one touchdown. Skylar Thompson would come in the game and go 1 for 5 passing for six yards.

Wilson led all rushers with 13 carries for 39 yards. Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill each at 85 yards receiving while Miami's defense held the Texans to just 210 total yards in the game.

In the first quarter, Waddle broke Miami’s franchise record for the most receiving yards (1,926) in the first two seasons of a career. Jarvis Landry, now with New Orleans, previously held the mark.

Miami’s 30-point halftime lead was the Dolphins’ second-largest over the last 30 seasons and the largest first-half lead since they were leading Houston 41-0 on October 25, 2015.

The Dolphins were not without injury issues as offensive tackle Terron Armstead left the game just before halftime after sustaining a pectoral injury. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Dolphins will leave the comfort of South Florida for a three-game road trip starting next Sunday at the San Francisco 49ers.