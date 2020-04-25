Big Man Focus: Dolphins Get More Line Help During Day Three of NFL Draft

For the third straight day, the Miami Dolphins added plenty of beef to their roster during the NFL Draft in an effort to help protect their playmakers for the upcoming season.

The Dolphins started the day by trading their two initial fourth round picks to the Houston Texans, moving up in the round to No. 111 and selected offensive guard Solomon Kindley from Georgia.

The 6’4”, 335 pounder native of Jacksonville spent three seasons with the Bulldogs and helped lead them to the national title game in the 2017 season.

Miami continued to make moves later in the fifth round, trading one pick to the San Francisco 49ers for running back Matt Breida before selecting North Carolina defensive end Jason Strowbridge with the No. 154 pick.

The Deerfield Beach native comes back to South Florida after getting 45 tackles and three sacks during his senior season with the Tar Heels.

Later in the fifth round, the Dolphins traded two picks to the Philadelphia Eagles to move up and select linebacker Curtis Weaver from Boise State. The former star from the Broncos was named the Mountain West Conference's Defensive Player of the Year last season while setting the conference record for career sacks.

The Dolphins have spent much of this year’s draft getting depth on the offensive and defensive lines, drafting former USC offensive tackle Austin Jackson in the first round and both offensive lineman Robert Hunt from Louisiana-Lafayette and defensive lineman Raekwon Davis from Alabama during day two.

Miami has three picks remaining during day three of the draft, including two in round seven.