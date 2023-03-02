Bodycam Footage Shows Officer Pleading for Jalen Carter to ‘Slow Down' Months Before Deadly Crash

Officer pleaded for Jalen Carter to ‘slow down’ months before deadly crash originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Police body camera footage released Wednesday revealed that top draft prospect Jalen Carter had received a warning from police about his driving months before he was charged in connection to a deadly January crash.

The video shows an Athens-Clarke County police officer talking to Carter on Sept. 22, 2022. The officer told Carter, “Y’all need to slow down, dude” after the Georgia defensive lineman was driving 89 mph in a 45 mph zone and said he had already pulled over multiple Georgia players for speeding. The officer then told Carter the windows on his car were tinted too dark in violation of Georgia law and issued Carter a ticket for speeding.

“Your break is you’re not going to jail,” the officer said. “Because that would make all kinds of news, right? …

“I don’t know if y’all need to send out a text or something to your teammates, ‘Slow down.’ We wouldn’t be talking if you were going the speed limit. I couldn’t care less about tint violation. … That was reckless. When you’re around your teammates, just tell them to slow down. It’s so easy to slow down.”

The officer then broke down the citations and information for Carter’s court date and made one more plea for him to slow down.

Carter was booked on reckless driving and racing charges Wednesday night in connection to a Jan. 15 crash that killed Georgia offensive lineman Devin Willock and team staffer Chandler LeCroy. Police say LeCroy had a blood alcohol concentration level more than two times the legal limit and that evidence suggests LeCroy and Carter were racing “at a high rate of speed” when the crash happened.

He was released at 11:49 p.m. ET after paying $4,000 bond for the charges and was back in Indianapolis at the NFL combine on Thursday. He did not participate in workouts, which was expected before his arrest on Wednesday.