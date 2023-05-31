Bogaerts, Carpenter Rally Padres Over Marlins 9-4 With 5-Run 9th

Xander Bogaerts sparked a five-run ninth inning with a tiebreaking single and Matt Carpenter drove in two runs with his second double of the game, lifting the San Diego Padres over the Miami Marlins 9-4 on Tuesday night.

Carpenter, who entered hitting .105 (6 for 57) in May, had three RBIs. Juan Soto drove in two runs for the Padres (25-29), who were coming off consecutive losses at Yankee Stadium.

“That’s what makes our lineup deeper and more productive to where you just hope the first four or five guys do it,” Padres manager Bob Melvin said of Carpenter. “We need contributions all over.”

Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer for the Marlins (28-27), who came home after a three-game sweep at the Los Angeles Angels.

NL Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara failed to hold a 4-2 lead and is 1-5 in his last nine starts. He allowed four runs and five hits in 6 1/3 innings while walking five, one shy of his career high. His ERA rose to 4.93.

Four of Alcantara’s walks ended up scoring.

“Walks cost me everything tonight,” Alcantara said. “Next time, I’ve got to make sure that I don’t walk anyone.”

The Padres, who began Tuesday hitting a major league low .220, had 11 hits against Alcantara and four relievers.

Gary Sánchez went 1 for 4 with an infield single in his Padres debut, a day after the struggling two-time All-Star was claimed off waivers from the New York Mets.

With the score 4-4, Fernando Tatis Jr. walked against Dylan Floro (3-3) leading off the ninth. Tatis stole second, Soto was intentionally walked and Bogaerts grounded a chest-high 0-2 fastball into center field.

“This is what this offense should be doing,” Tatis said. “We’re taking better at-bats as a group, and today we finally had good results.”

Rougned Odor, with the infield in, hit a chopper that shortstop Jon Berti threw wide to the third-base side of the plate for an error. Carpenter hit a two-run double, giving him 24 RBIs.

“It was great the way we answered back as an offense,” Carpenter said. “Just great at-bats top to bottom, kind of showing what this offense can do.”

Floro was removed after Carpenter's hit and was still angry about about the ball four call to Tatis on a sinker near the low, inside corner. The pitcher said something while walking toward the dugout that caused plate umpire Jordan Baker to eject him.

Ha-Seong Kim followed with a sacrifice fly off Bryan Hoeing.

Nick Martinez (3-2) pitched a scoreless eighth around a single and walk, retiring Jorge Soler on an inning-ending, double-play grounder.

Miami went 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position, while the Padres were 6 for 16.

San Diego trailed 4-2 before Tatis hit an RBI single in the seventh and Soto greeted Tanner Scott with a run-scoring single.

Padres starter Ryan Weathers allowed three runs, seven hits and three walks in four innings.

ROSTER MOVES

Padres: C Brett Sullivan was optioned to Triple-A El Paso.

Marlins: OF Jesús Sánchez from the 10-day injured list and OF-INF Xavier Edwards was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Padres: 3B Manny Machado (left hand fracture) extended his swing output during a batting session. ... LHP Adrian Morejon struck out three in two innings for Class A Lake Elsinore in his third rehab appearance. He is coming back from a sprained pitching elbow.

Marlins: OF Jazz Chisholm Jr. (turf toe) underwent testing Tuesday to determine next steps in his progression. ... LHP A.J. Puk (left elbow nerve irritation) struck out the side in the eighth inning at Double-A Pensacola.

UP NEXT

LHP Blake Snell (1-6, 5.04) is scheduled to start the middle game of the series for the Padres Wednesday while the Marlins will go with LHP Braxton Garrett (1-2, 4.50).

