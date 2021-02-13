Sports

college basketball

Boum Scores 22 to Lead UTEP Past FIU Basketball

Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11)

914587192
Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Souley Boum had 22 points as UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday night.

Boum made 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Keonte Kennedy had 17 points and six rebounds for UTEP (9-10, 5-8 Conference USA). Christian Agnew added 12 points.

Sports

MLB 52 mins ago

Staying Local: Miami Marlins Reveal Revamped Spring Training Schedule

Miami Heat 13 hours ago

Tyler Herro Out of COVID Protocols, Cleared to Play for Miami Heat

Eric Lovett had 11 points for the Panthers (9-13, 2-11). Javaunte Hawkins added 11 points. Isaiah Banks had 10 points and six rebounds.

Stay on top of the latest news and weather. Download the NBC 6 app for iOS or Android.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballFIU Panthersutep miners
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Black History Month Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us