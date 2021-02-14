Sports

college basketball

Boum Scores 28 to Carry UTEP Over FIU Basketball

Eric Lovett scored a season-high 21 points for the Panthers (9-14, 2-12), who have now lost four straight games

Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Souley Boum had 28 points as UTEP beat Florida International 77-68 on Saturday night.

Boum shot 15 for 17 from the foul line.

Sports

Christian Agnew had 17 points for UTEP (10-10, 6-8 Conference USA). Jamal Bieniemy added 11 points. Bryson Williams had 11 points and nine rebounds.

Eric Lovett scored a season-high 21 points for the Panthers (9-14, 2-12), who have now lost four straight games. Antonio Daye, Jr. added 15 points and five steals.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Panthers for the season. UTEP defeated Florida International 75-59 on Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

