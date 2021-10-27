Brandin Cooks has NSFW reaction to Texans trading Mark Ingram originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The lowly Houston Texans are trading away one of their veteran players.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Houston is finalizing a deal to send Mark Ingram to the New Orleans Saints, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero first reported Wednesday evening. The deal will include a swap of late-round picks, according to ESPN's Mike Triplett.

A fellow Texans veteran, wide receiver Brandin Cooks, took to Twitter shortly after the trade was reported, and he didn't seem thrilled with the move.

"This is bulls***. Such a joke," Cooks tweeted.

Meanwhile, Saints star running back Alvin Kamara had the opposite reaction.

Aye @markingramII ….. we back mudaaapuckaaaaaa 😭😭😂😭😭 — Alvin Kamara (@A_kamara6) October 27, 2021

The trade reunites Ingram with the franchise he began his career with. Selected 28th overall in the 2011 draft, Ingram spent the first eight seasons of his career in New Orleans, where he made two of his three Pro Bowls.

After two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, Ingram signed with Houston this past offseason.

Ingram is the Texans' leader in rushing attempts (92) and yards (294) through seven games. Houston also has veterans David Johnson and Phillip Lindsay at the running back position.

With the NFL trade deadline less than a week away, the 1-6 Texans may not be done dealing either. Houston reportedly has been engaged in talks with the Miami Dolphins about disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson. Watson, who is currently facing 22 pending civil suits alleging sexual assault and misconduct, has not suited up for a game this season.

Cooks also figures to be a potential trade candidate. The 28-year-old wideout is on pace for his first 100-catch season despite rookie third-rounder Davis Mills being Houston's quarterback for five-plus games. Cooks is due just $1.5 million for the rest of the season, making him an option for cash-strapped contenders.

The trade deadline is set for Tuesday, Nov. 2 at 4 p.m. ET.