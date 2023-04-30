Brawls and Buzzer Beaters: Most Memorable Playoff Moments Between Miami Heat, New York Knicks

Sunday afternoon, one of the most heated rivalries in the entire NBA will add another chapter when the Miami Heat and New York Knicks battle it out in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

It will be the sixth time the Heat and Knicks have met in the postseason, with New York holding a 3-2 advantage in series victories.

It's a rivalry known for featuring some of the best players in the history of professional basketball along with some memorable moments - along with several infamous moments that will live on in the history of the NBA.

Here's a look at some of the most memorable moments ahead of Sunday's Game 1 between the rivals.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Associated Press

Miami's P.J. Brown throws New York's Charlie Ward into Miami Arena crowd during 1997 Eastern Conference semifinals

Down three games to one in the series, Brown and Ward got tangled up during a free throw attempt by the Heat's Tim Hardaway. Miami's big man threw the former Heisman Trophy winning quarterback from FSU into the stands and ignited a benches clearing brawl.

Brown would be suspended for the rest of the series while five members of the Knicks were each suspended for one of the final two games in the series.

Getty Images 26 May 1997: Forward P.J. Brown of the Miami Heat and guard Ron Harper of the Chicago Bulls watch the jump ball during a playoff game at the Miami Arena in Miami, Florida. The Heat won the game 87-80. Mandatory Credit: Andy Lyons /Allsport

Miami comes back from series deficit to advance to conference finals for first time in franchise history

The Heat would go to Madison Square Garden in New York City and get a five-point win in Game 6 before returning to Miami in Game 7 for an 11-point victory thanks to 38 points from Hardaway. Miami would go on to lose in the Eastern Conference Finals to eventual NBA champions Chicago.

Associated Press

New York head coach Jeff Van Gundy grabs leg of Miami's Alonzo Mourning during brawl with Larry Johnson

It was one of the more infamous moments in league history that still is shown today. In Game 4, Mourning and Johnson - who were former teammates for the Charlotte Hornets - threw fists during game action. Van Gundy could be seen grabbing the leg of Mourning, causing much confusion. New York would go on to win the series 3 games to 2.

Getty Images MIAMI - MAY 16: Allan Houston #20 of the New York Knicks drives through the lane for a last-second game and series-winning shot against the Miami Heat during the first round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoffs on May 16, 1999 at American Airlines Arena in Miami, Florida. The Knicks defeated the Heat 78-77. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 1999 NBAE (Photo by Fernando Medina/NBAE via Getty Images)

New York's Allen Houston hits series clinching shot in final playoff game at Miami Arena

For the third straight postseason, the rivals would meet - and for the second straight time, New York would come out victorious on a shot from Houston that seemed to hit every part of the rim before going in. The Knicks became just the second No. 8 seed in NBA history to knock off a No. 1 seed with the win.

Getty Images NEW YORK, NY - MAY 06: Amare Stoudemire #1 of the New York Knicks adjusts his glasses as he gets set to play against the Miami Heat in Game Four of the Eastern Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 6, 2012 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

New York's Amar'e Stoudemire cuts hand after punching fire extinguisher following Game 2 loss

After the Knicks suffered yet another loss to the Heat, the Florida native took his frustration out on the extinguisher - and, as a result, missed Game 3 before making a return in Game 4. It wouldn't be enough as the Heat finished the series in five games on their way to the second NBA title in franchise history.