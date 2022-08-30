Sports

Brian Robinson Jr.

Brian Robinson Jr. Returns to Commanders' Facility After Shooting

Robinson Jr. shared a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates on Tuesday, two days after he was shot in Northeast D.C.

By Bijan Todd

Watch Robinson Jr. return to Commanders’ facility after shooting originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Less than 48 hours after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting incident, Commanders rookie running back Brian Robinson Jr. has returned to the team facility in Ashburn.

Robinson wore a cast over his right leg, which was shot twice in an attempted robbery in Northeast D.C. on Sunday evening. But he also wore a big smile as he reunited with Commanders coaches and teammates.

Stay informed about local news and weather during the hurricane season. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Robinson was even sure to arrive with a pack of Oreos, as one of his rookie duties is to arrive with snacks for the running back room.

Sports

NBC 6 Sports 4 hours ago

2022 NBC 6 College Football Preview: FSU, Florida Aim for Return of Winning Football

MLB 5 hours ago

McClanahan Scratched With Injury, But Rays Beat Marlins 7-2

Robinson, 23, underwent surgery on his lower body after sustaining the wounds but was released from a local hospital shortly thereafter. He was included in Washington’s 53-man roster released Tuesday, which means the team intends on keeping on him around for the time being.

His timeline to return to the gridiron is yet to be determined.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Brian Robinson Jr.NFLWashington Commanders
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral LX News 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us