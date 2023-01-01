Bridgewater Hurt, Dolphins' Playoff Hopes Take Major Hit in Loss to Patriots

The Miami Dolphins entered Sunday's game in control of a potential playoff berth for the first time since the 2016 season. By the end of the game, they found themselves on the outside looking in.

Miami saw a their lead in the second half evaporate - and saw quarterback Teddy Bridgewater leave the game with an injury - in a 23-21 loss to one of their AFC East rivals, the New England Patriots, inside Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The win moved the Patriots (8-8) into the No. 7 spot in the AFC playoff standings entering the final week of the regular season.

Bridgewater, making his second start of the season, wasn't able to capitalize on the first drive for Miami (8-8) as a long pass to wide receiver Tyreek Hill was ruled incomplete. New England would respond with a 10-play drive that ended with a seven yard touchdown pass from quarterback Mac Jones to wide receiver Tyquan Thornton for the game's opening score.

The Dolphins would respond with a 13-play drive that spanned into the second quarter, ending with 2-yard touchdown run from Hill to tie the game at seven. Miami's defense would step up on the next drive, with two sacks of Jones by defensive end Christian Wilkins and linebacker Elandon Roberts to force a punt - but the Dolphins couldn't convert on their next drive as kicker Jason Sanders missed a 51-yard field goal attempt to keep the game tied.

The teams would exchange three-and-outs to open the second half, before Miami would capitalize on a long drive inside the five-yard line, ending with a 2-yard touchdown pass from Bridgewater to running back Raheem Mostert to give the Dolphins a 14-7 lead.

New England would cut the deficit to four points on a 49-yard field goal from kicker Nick Folk and take the lead on the game's first turnover, as Bridgewater threw an interception to Patriots cornerback Kyle Dugger that was retuned 39 yards for a touchdown. Bridgewater would leave the game with a finger injury on his right hand and be replaced by Skylar Thompson.

Right after the start of the fourth quarter, Thompson's pass bounced was thrown behind Hill and bounced off his arm -leading to an interception by New England cornerback Jonathan Jones. New England would put the game away with an 11-play drive that ended with a 1-yard touchdown pass from Jones to Jacoby Meyers to give the Patriots a nine point lead.

Thompson would add a touchdown on a 4-yard pass to tight end Mike Gesicki to cut the deficit to two points, but the Patriots would recover the ensuing onside kick and break a four-game losing streak to Miami.

Bridgewater finished the game 12 of 19 passing for 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Thompson went 12 of 21 passing for 104 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Jeff Wilson led all rushers with 45 yards and 15 carries while Mostert led all receivers with 62 yards on eight catches with one touchdown. Hill and fellow receiver Jaylen Waddle combined for just 107 yards on seven receptions.

The Dolphins now enter the final week of the regular season on the outside of the AFC playoff picture. Miami needs a win in the regular season finale next weekend against the New York Jets at home and a loss by the Patriots next week at the Buffalo Bills.