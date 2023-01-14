Sports

Brock Purdy Gives Wholesome Response to LeBron James Shout-Out After 49ers Win

Purdy has a new fan: one of the NBA's best ever players

By Angelina Martin

Purdy has wholesome reaction to Twitter shout-out from LeBron originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Brock Purdy already had taken the NFL world by storm Saturday when he started his first career playoff game against the Seattle Seahawks.

And during the 49ers' 41-23 win at Levi's Stadium, the rookie quarterback caught the attention of arguably the NBA's biggest star, LeBron James -- much to Purdy's delight.

It turns out Purdy is a James fan, and the 23-year-old beamed with pride when he found out the Los Angeles Laker shouted him out during the game.

But Purdy earned that praise, completing 18 of his 30 passes for 332 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions. He had a rushing TD, too, which helped him make history as the first rookie QB in the Super Bowl era to throw and run for a score in his first playoff start.

Saturday was a dominant first playoff win for San Francisco, which again will depend on Purdy and his "game" in the divisional round next weekend.

And should the 49ers' next matchup look anything like their win over the Seahawks, Purdy will have a lot more to smile about then.

