Buffalo travel ban threatens Bills-Browns game originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It's been a week players and coaches on the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills will likely never forget.

A major snow storm threatening to dump as much as six feet of fresh powder on upstate New York forced the NFL to relocate the two teams' Week 11 contest from Buffalo to Detroit on Sunday, Nov. 20.

But that resolution seems to shortsighted with said storm bringing thundersnow -- a rare weather phenomenon that results in thunder, lightning and snow -- to the region and placing a travel ban on everyone and everything, including the preseason Super Bowl favorites.

League source on #Bills/ snow: "This is a major impact. There's currently a travel ban. Still waiting to hear on timing of today's zoom meeting...Snow is coming down hard right now. I don't know what's the contingency if everyone can't make it to the airport or we can't fly out." — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) November 18, 2022

Sources within the Bills organization believe the ban to have a "major impact" on the possibility that the contest is played on time in Detroit on Sunday.

The team canceled practice on Friday due to snow.

"Snow is coming down hard right now," a source told CBS Sports' Josina Anderson. "I don't what's the contingency if everyone can't make it to the airport or we can't fly out."

If the Bills can escape the thundersnow, then the game is still set to be played at Ford Field at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.