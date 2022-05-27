Butler's Monster Night Lifts Heat to Game 6 Win Over Celtics, Forcing Game 7

In a back and forth series for the Eastern Conference title, there will now be a Game 7.

Miami forward Jimmy Butler scored 47 points in a must-win situation to help the Heat get the 111-103 win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of their best-of-seven series, which is now tied at three wins each.

Miami started the game on a 12-5 run and would extend the lead to 10 points before Boston cut into the deficit to 29-22 after the first quarter. Miami used a three pointer two free throws from Butler - part of his 21 points in the first half and finished on a 6-0 run to take a 48-46 lead into the half.

Guard Victor Oladipo would score five straight points to extend the lead to nine before guard Max Strus' three pointer gave Miami a 12 point lead. The Celtics would cut the deficit to six points, but Miami extended it on a three-pointer from guard Kyle Lowry and free throws from Butler and Oladipo to lead by as many as 13 points and be up 82-75 entering the fourth quarter.

A basket from Butler extended the lead to nine points before back-to-back baskets from Celtics guard Derrick White cut the lead back to four. Boston would cut the deficit to two points before a three pointer from Butler for a Miami team that shot 43 percent from beyond the arc on the night.

Boston's Al Horford would tie the game at 94 on his first three point basket of the night with White's three pointer on the next possession giving the Celtics their first lead since the second quarter. Lowry would tie the game with his own three pointer and give Miami a two point lead with free throws on the next possession.

Marcus Smart tied the game at 99 on free throws for Boston and, after the teams exchanged missed shots, Jaylen Brown would miss two free throw attempts. Butler drove into the paint and got a basket and the foul with just over two minutes left to give Miami the lead once again.

The Heat would seal the win on three free throws from guard P.J. Tucker and another Butler basket to get their first win in Boston since Game 3.

Lowry scored 18 points for Miami while Strus added 13 points. Jayson Tatum led all Boston scorers with 30 points while Brown added 20 points.

Game 7 between the teams will be Sunday night inside the FTX Arena, with it being Miami's first postseason Game 7 since the 2016 Eastern Conference Semifinals.