WATCH LIVE: Cam Neely to Speak After Bruins Cut Ties With Mitchell Miller

Boston Bruins President Cam Neely is set to address news media Monday after his team announced it is parting ways with Mitchell Miller.

Miller, who was offered an entry-level contract from the Bruins last week, was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of a classmate as a teenager. The Boston hockey team said in a statement they offered the contract after "careful consideration of the facts as [they] were aware of them."

However, the Bruins have decided to rescind that opportunity, "based on new information," a statement from Neely said Sunday evening.

Bruins President Cam Neely said "new information" led them to believe it is in the organization's best interest to part ways with Mitchell Miller, who was convicted in 2016 for the racist bullying of classmate Isaiah Meyer-Crothers.

That is effective immediately, Neely wrote in the announcement that came a day after NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said Miller is not eligible for the league at this point and revealed the Bruins did not consult with the NHL before signing Miller.

In 2016, Miller pleaded guilty at age 14 to one count of assault and one count of violation of the Ohio Safe Schools Act. He and another teenager were accused of making a 14-year-old eat a candy push pop after wiping it in a bathroom urinal, and surveillance video showed them kicking and punching him.

The mother of Isaiah Meyer-Crothers spoke to NBC10 Boston on Friday, calling Mitchell "a monster," saying he racially bullied her adopted son, who is developmentally disabled, for years.

Neely has issued an apology to Isaiah and his family, saying he was sorry "if this signing made you and other victims feel unseen and unheard."

Monday morning's media availability is slated to begin at 9:15 a.m. at the Warrior Ice Arena. You can watch it live from this story.