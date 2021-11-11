Cam Newton Signs With Carolina Panthers After Sam Darnold Injury

Report: Newton to sign with Panthers after Darnold injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Cam Newton is going home.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

The former No. 1 overall pick is returning to the Carolina Panthers after agreeing to terms on a deal, the team announced Thursday.

The Panthers were in need of quarterback help after Sam Darnold was placed on IR with a shoulder injury. He will miss at least three weeks, and it could be even longer. Backup PJ Walker and newly-signed Matt Barkley were the only quarterbacks on Carolina's active roster.

Now, Newton reunites with the team that drafted him in 2011. In nine seasons as a Panther, Newton made three Pro Bowls, won MVP in 2015 and led Carolina to its second NFC championship. Newton never played for Rhule, but he did work under Tepper after the owner bought the team in 2018.

Newton's most recent football experience came with the New England Patriots in 2020. He had just eight passing touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 15 starts, though the team did go 7-8 under his watch and he rushed for 12 scores.

Despite entering the 2021 preseason as the favorite to start for New England, rookie Mac Jones won the starting job after Newton missed time due to a COVID-19 testing miscommunication. Newton reportedly received the COVID-19 vaccine in October.