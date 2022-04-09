Sports

MLS

Campana's Hat Trick Leads Inter Miami Past Revolution 3-2

Campana scored the game-winner for Inter Miami (1-4-1) from in front of the net after Revolution keeper Brad Knighton bobbled a shot by Bryce Duke

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Leonardo Campana scored a goal in the 88th minute to finish off a hat trick, leading Inter Miami to its first win of the MLS season with a 3-2 victory over the New England Revolution on Saturday.

Campana scored the game-winner for Inter Miami (1-4-1) from in front of the net after Revolution keeper Brad Knighton bobbled a shot by Bryce Duke.

Justin Rennicks took a crossing pass from DeJuan Jones and scored in the 11th minute to stake the Revolution (1-4-1) to a 1-0 lead.

Campana pulled Miami even when he headed in a cross from Ariel Lassiter in the 17th minute. Miami grabbed a 2-1 lead when Campana took a pass from Robbie Robinson and drilled a shot just under the crossbar.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 6 South Florida app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Carles Gil scored on a penalty kick in the 67th minute to knot the score at 2.

Miami outshot the Revolution 10-6 with a 4-3 edge in shots on goal.

Nick Marsman had one save for Miami. Knighton saved one of the four shots he faced for the Revolution.

Sports

NHL 32 mins ago

Florida Panthers Win 7th Straight, Beating Predators 4-1

2022 Masters 1 hour ago

Tiger Woods Shoots Career Worst at Masters

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

MLSInter Miaminew england revolution
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us