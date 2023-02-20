Can Miami Hurricanes Basketball Turn Hot Start Into Final Four Appearance This Season?

To say this past week for the Miami Hurricanes men's basketball team was one that had fans scratching their heads would have been an understatement.

After a convincing victory Monday night against a North Carolina team on the road, the 'Canes got all they could handle Saturday for part of the game from a Wake Forest team in the middle of the conference standings that Miami escaped with an nine point win against.

The two wins gave the Hurricanes a total of 22 on the season, the sixth time the program has reached that threshold in the 12 seasons that Jim Larrañaga has been the head coach. That number is even more amazing when consider Miami had 10 seasons with at least 22 wins since it restarted the program in 1985.

After a 2021-22 season where Miami made it to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA tournament for the first time in program history, the question has to be asked: could the 'Canes go even further this season?

Miami has a 22-5 record at this point with three regular season games left, including home games against rival Florida State and the finale against Pitt with a game at Virginia Tech sandwiched in between.

All three of those games are winnable for the 'Canes - and with previous wins over a ranked Virginia team and a ranked Clemson, a win over the Panthers to end the regular season could give Miami just its second ACC regular season title in program history.

Now, Miami still has plenty of work to do in both the ACC Tournament and the NCAA Tournament. The Hurricanes have won the postseason conference tournament just once - the same year it won the regular season title - and will likely have to face either the Cavaliers, Panthers or Tigers to bring home title number two.

One thing that could benefit the 'Canes is that, aside from the top four ranked teams in college basketball this week, there really is not much of a difference between teams. Miami may not have the tradition of schools like Gonzaga, Kansas or Marquette but they have the roster this season that can compete with them.

With just under one month until Selection Sunday, there's still plenty of questions as to how far this team can go. But, if the regular season has been an indication, it could end magical for the 'Canes