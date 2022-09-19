Canelo Álvarez could earn upwards of $65M from Triple G fight originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The trilogy has come to a close with Saul "Canelo" Álvarez beating Gennady "Triple G" Golovkin in the third fight between the two boxers Saturday night.

It's reported that the undisputed super middleweight champ could see a total of close to $65 million dollars, with a guaranteed $45 million for the long-awaited bout and pay-per-view bonuses. But Álvarez wasn't the only one to walk away with a large amount of money, Golovkin snagged a guaranteed of $20 million despite his loss.

With the fight behind us, let's look at Álvarez and Golovkin's earnings over the course of their boxing careers:

What is Álvarez's career earnings?

Álvarez’s earnings have gradually risen over the course of his career since his debut in 2005, but it took a rapid increase after winning the WBO Light Heavyweight Title in 2019. As of 2022, Álvarez has amassed a net worth of around $180 million. In 2018, he signed an 11-fight, $365 million contract with DAZN and Golden Boy Promotions. The relationship did not last long as Canelo and Golden Boy mutually parted ways nearly two years later.

Álvarez earned a massive $100 million dollars in guaranteed purse money from his last three bouts. Here's a look at some of his biggest payouts from some of his career fights.

What is Golovkin's career earnings?

Of the two fighters, Golovkin has earned less than his biggest rival Canelo with a networth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. However, he has still earned quite a bit over the course of his career since his debut in 2006.

Golovkin earned about $22 million from the first fight with Álvarez and about $30 million in the second fight including endorsements, per Celebrity Net Worth. After both of those fights, Golovkin signed a three-year, six-fight, $100-million deal with DAZN in 2018.

Golovkin made about $15 million against Sergiy Derevyanchenko, upward of $7 million against Kamil Szeremeta, and about $15 million in his last fight against Ryota Murata.