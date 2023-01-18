‘Canes Backup Quarterback Jake Garcia Enters Transfer Portal

The Miami Hurricanes appear to have one less option at the quarterback position for the upcoming 2023 football season.

Backup QB Jake Garcia, who started just one game in his two seasons with the 'Canes, entered the transfer portal Tuesday and will have three seasons of eligibility left.

One of the top 25 high school players in the class of 2021, Garcia played at three different high schools in his career - both in his native California and in Georgia - before committing to Miami after originally being committed to USC.

He played in one game during the 2021 season and was later redshirted. In 2022, he played in eight games with one start in a win over Virginia on October 29. He threw for 803 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions last season.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Garcia's departure leaves Tyler Van Dyke and Jacurri Brown to battle it out for the starting spot this season for UM, which opens its schedule on September 2 at home against Miami of Ohio.