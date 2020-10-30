miami hurricanes

‘Canes Basketball Loses Forward for Season With Foot Injury

6-foot-10 forward Sam Waardenburg has made 35 starts over the past three seasons

Forward Sam Waardenburg, the Miami Hurricanes' leading rebounder a year ago, will miss the entire season after injuring his left foot during practice.

He is expected to be sidelined about six months, the Hurricanes said Friday.

The 6-foot-10 Waardenburg has made 35 starts over the past three seasons. Last season he played in 30 games with 24 starts, and averaged 5.9 points and 6.0 rebounds.

