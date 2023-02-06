‘Canes Defensive Coordinator Kevin Steele Leaving for Job at Alabama: Report

Less than two weeks after parting ways with their offensive coordinator, the Miami Hurricanes will now reportedly also be looking for someone to lead the defensive side of the ball.

Defensive coordinator Kevin Steele, who had been with the program for just one season, will take the same position with the Alabama Crimson Tide according to a report from ESPN.

Steele has previously been an assistant at Alabama twice before under current head coach Nick Saban. The 64-year-old Steele has spent 39 seasons as an assistant coach in both college football and the NFL, with stops including Tennessee, Nebraska, FSU, Clemson, LSU and Auburn - where he was a Broyles Award finalist in 2017 at Auburn as the top assistant coach.

Under Steele in the 2022 season, the 'Canes allowed 40 or more points in five games - all losses to Middle Tennessee State, Duke, FSU, Clemson and Pitt - while finishing with the school's first losing regular season record since 2007.

On January 27, the school announced Josh Gattis was relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator, issuing a one sentence statement announcing the move by head coach Mario Cristobal.