‘Canes Hope to Use Experience From Upset Loss to FSU in Latest Edition of Rivalry

It was never expected to happen the way it did.

When the Miami Hurricanes traveled to Tallahassee last November to take on the Florida State Seminoles, there were not many people who thought the ‘Noles had a shot at winning the game.

After all, the ‘Canes came into the game with a 5-4 record and four straight wins in the series. The ‘Noles were limping into the game with a 3-6 record and in danger of being eliminated from bowl contention for the third time in the last four seasons.

But a funny thing happened. The Seminoles scored 11 straight points in the fourth quarter and, thanks to a rule no one seemed to know about, won when Miami quarterback Tyler Van Dyke spiked the ball with less than three second left on the clock to give FSU a 31-28 win.

Now, the ‘Canes hope some of that luck the Seminoles got last season will turn their way in the 67th meeting between the teams.

Miami, who was picked in the preseason to win the ACC’s Coastal Division for the second time since joining the conference in 2004, has fallen well below expectations. The ‘Canes come into this week’s game with a record of 4-4 after last week’s win on the road against Virginia.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have gone from a 2-0 start to the season to a close loss on the road to embarrassing losses against both Middle Tennessee State and Duke at home. After this week’s game with the ‘Noles, Miami will have games left in November including Clemson and Pitt.

FSU comes into this week’s game with a record of 5-3, which already equals the win total for the Seminoles last season. With games left after Miami that include both Louisiana and Florida at home, the ‘Noles on paper have a few more wins ahead of them.

So that settles it, right? The Seminoles should have a win over one of their hated rivals this coming weekend, right? Well, not necessarily.

If you are Miami, just think about such games between the teams like in 1980, 1988, 1990, 1991, 1994, 2000, 2004 and 2009. In each one of those games, the Canes were able to get a win over a Seminoles team that was ranked higher than them (for the record, FSU got wins over higher ranked Miami teams in 1984, 1989, 2005, 2010 and 2016.)

Or just remember what took place last November in Tallahassee.