‘Canes QB D'Eriq King Signs NIL Agreement With Florida Panthers

The Florida Panthers made history Monday, signing Miami Hurricanes quarterback D’Eriq King to a NIL agreement with the team.

The move makes King the first collegiate athlete to sign an agreement with a professional sports team since the program was established in July.

“D'Eriq is a superstar both on and off the field and we are excited to reach and engage South Florida sports fans in new ways through this collaborative partnership,” Panthers Chief Strategy Officer Sam Doerr said.

King will work with the Panthers digital and social media team to produce content across South Florida along with appearing at games inside the BB&T Center.

The quarterback, who threw for over 2,300 yards and 20 touchdowns in nine games last season for the ‘Canes, has already signed NIL agreements with College Hunks Moving Company, Murphy Auto Group, Dreamfield, The Wharf and Panini America.