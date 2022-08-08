CanesFest Fan Event Makes Return Ahead of 2022 UM Football Season

Training camps is back in session for the Miami Hurricanes football team - and while the team is trying to win another national championship on the field, the support remains the same from fans hoping for that first title since the 2001 season.

That support was shown Saturday during the first CanesFest fan event held since the 2019 season.

Fans and members of the community gathered at the Soffer Indoor Practice Facility for the event and a chance to catch a glimpse at the 2022 Hurricanes.

The event was canceled the last two seasons due to the COVID pandemic.

Miami returns to the field September 3rd for their home opener against Bethune-Cookman.