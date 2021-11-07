Cardinals Make MLB History as First Team with Five Gold Glove Winners

Awards season is here for the MLB season and the St. Louis Cardinals were the story of the night on Sunday.

The Cardinals became the first MLB team ever with five Gold Glove winners in a single season. Paul Goldschmidt, Tommy Edman, Tyler O'Neill, Nolan Arenado and Harrison Bader took five of the nine Gold Glove awards given out in the National League.

It is Arenado's ninth consecutive award, the fourth for Goldschmidt and second for O'Neill.

Other highlights from the award show include Brandon Crawford getting his fourth Gold Glove, Dallas Keuchel securing his fifth and Matt Chapman receiving his fourth.

Here is the full list of the 2021 Gold Glove winners.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

FIRST BASE

Paul Goldschmidt, Cardinals

SECOND BASE

Tommy Edman, Cardinals

SHORTSTOP

Brandon Crawford, Giants

THIRD BASE

Nolan Arenado, Cardinals

LEFT FIELD

Tyler O'Neill, Cardinals

CENTER FIELD

Harrison Bader, Cardinals

RIGHT FIELD

Adam Duvall, Marlins/Braves

CATCHER

Jacob Stallings, Pirates

PITCHER

Max Fried, Braves

AMERICAN LEAGUE

FIRST BASE

Yuli Gurriel, Astros

SECOND BASE

Marcus Semien, Blue Jays

SHORTSTOP

Carlos Correa, Astros

THIRD BASE

Matt Chapman, A's

LEFT FIELD

Andrew Benintendi, Royals

CENTER FIELD

Michael A. Taylor, Royals

RIGHT FIELD

Joey Gallo, Rangers/Yankees

CATCHER

Sean Murphy, A's

PITCHER

Dallas Keuchel, White Sox