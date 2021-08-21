Castellanos Drives in 4, Reds Beat Miami to Take Series

Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer and drove in four runs, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 on Saturday night.

Tyler Naquin hit three doubles and scored three times as Cincinnati won for the fifth time in seven games. The Reds began the day in a tie with San Diego for the second NL wild card.

Download our app for iOS or Android to get the latest forecasts on the hurricane season— and sign up for alerts.

Castellanos drove in Naquin with his 22nd homer in the first. He added a run-scoring groundout during the Reds' four-run sixth and an RBI single in the eighth.

Miami dropped its sixth straight game. Jorge Alfaro had two hits and drove in a run, and Zach Thompson pitched five innings of three-hit ball.

The game was tied at 2 before Cincinnati pushed across four runs in the sixth against Anthony Bender (2-2). Tyler Stephenson had the big blow, a pinch-hit double that drove in two runs.

Cincinnati right-hander Wade Miley cruised into the fifth, but Miami loaded the bases with two out. Miley then hit Jazz Chisholm Jr. with a pitch and walked Jesús Aguilar to force in another run.

Luis Cessa (4-2) came on and escaped the jam when Shogo Akiyama made a sliding catch on a shallow fly ball from Lewis Brinson.

Alfaro hit a two-run single in the eighth to reduce Miami's deficit to 6-4, but Bryan De La Cruz bounced into a inning-ending double play, the fourth of five turned by Cincinnati on the night.

Michael Lorenzen got five outs for his second save.

TRAINERS ROOM

Marlins: RHP Pablo Lopez (shoulder) started a rehab assignment at Triple-A Jacksonville. He hasn't pitched for the Marlins since July 11.

UP NEXT

The Marlins send right-hander Sandy Alcantara (7-11, 3.39 ERA) to the mound for the finale of the four-game series, and Vladimir Gutierrez (8-4, 3.87 ERA) pitches for the Reds. Alcantara pitched eight effective innings in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta, allowing a run and five hits. Gutierrez gave up nine hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings in Tuesday's loss to the Cubs.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

___

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy