Sports

college basketball

Castleton Double-Double Helps Florida Hold Off USF 66-55

The win was just the second in five games this month for Florida (8-3)

By The Associated Press

Getty Images

Colin Castleton scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, his fifth double-double, and Florida held off South Florida 66-55 at the the Orange Bowl Classic on Saturday.

Castleton scored nine in the second half, including a putback that showcased Florida's transition game. Phlandrous Fleming swatted away a driving layup by South Florida's Jamir Chaplin, Tyree Applebee caught the ball in the air, spun away from a defender to start the fast break. Appleby fed to Myreon Jones cutting to the basket and Castleton was there for the flush when Jones' layup rimmed out.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The win was just the second in five games this month for Florida (8-3). Fleming finished with 12 points, Anthony Duruji added 11 points and 9 rebounds, Jones scored eight with four boards. Jones hit a jumper and a 3-pointer back-to-back as Florida closed the first half on a 17-2 run.

CJ Felder turned a miss into a highlight when he soared in to collar a Jones 3-point attempt as it clanked off the back iron and threw it down for an emphatic dunk and a 16-point lead.

Sports

NFL 22 mins ago

Miami Dolphins, Facing COVID-19 Issues, Set to Host NY Jets

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 1 hour ago

Zappe Gets Records, WKU Rolls Past App St 59-38 in Boca Bowl

Caleb Murphy led the Bulls (4-5) with 16 points, five assists and three steals. Greene added 10 points.

USF outscored Florida 16-4 over a nearly five-minute span of the second half to get within 48-45 with nine minutes remaining. Jake Boggs and Greene punctuated the rally with USF's first 3-pointers of the game after starting 0 for 6 from distance.

USF next faces BYU in Honolulu at the Diamond Head Classic on Wednesday. The Gators host Stony Brook on Wednesday before traveling to Ole Miss to kick off the SEC season.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

college basketballflorida gatorsorange bowl basketball classic
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Impact With Jackie Nespral NBCLX 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us