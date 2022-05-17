Cats Slapshot: Why Panthers Should Embrace Kodak Black's Fandom During Playoff Run

The streak that lasted over a quarter of a century finally came to an end last week. That's right, this is not a test: the Florida Panthers are actually moving on to the next round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Friday's overtime win in Game 6 against the Washington Capitals didn't just help the Cats advance, it finally exercised the demons that came with Florida not having won a playoff series since 1996.

And what was the secret to success for the Panthers...aside from Jonathan Huberdeau's 115 points, Aleksander Barkov's team leading 39 goals and Sergei Bobrovsky's 39 wins in goal this season?

That's simple: having Pompano Beach native and worldwide platinum selling rapper Kodak Black as a fan in the stands.

It's been something that the team hasn't quite embraced, having someone who has had several notorious run-ins with the law in the stands rocking a Panthers jersey. But they should and for two main reasons.

First off, while Kodak made headlines this season for a twerking incident during a Panthers home game, he is also someone who has donated thousands of dollars for various causes including offering to pay the tuitions for the children of fallen officers.

Second, Broward County doesn't for the most part have the same celebrity recognition nationwide as neighboring Miami-Dade County. The Miami Hurricanes had Luther Campbell and Trick Daddy and the Miami Heat have Jimmy Buffett.

Quite frankly, Broward has been known more for tragic shootings over the last six years - including the horrific mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School - than anything else. Having a native of the county showing his fandom is something the Panthers should go with.

Need another reason? With the score tied at three in Game 5 last Wednesday, Kodak Black was shown on the jumbotron while his latest hit "Super Gremlin" played. Seconds later, Florida scored what turned out to be the game-winning goal.

Kodak Black shouldn't get a front office position with the team - or even a suite at this rate - but he should be embraced as one of the biggest, if not the biggest, celebrity fans the Panthers have.