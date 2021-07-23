Miami Dolphins

CB LeBlanc, LB Griffin Sign 1-Year Contracts With Dolphins

Griffin, who lost his left hand as a child, became an inspiration for many when he made the Seattle roster after being drafted in 2018

By The Associated Press

Cornerback Cre’von LeBlanc signed a one-year contract Friday with the Miami Dolphins, who added depth to their secondary with the status of All-Pro cornerback Xavien Howard in question.

Howard was a no-show at mandatory minicamp, wants to renegotiate the contract he reworked two years ago, and might hold out when training camp starts next week.

LeBlanc, a five-year veteran with 16 career starts, played mostly as a reserve the past two seasons for the Philadelphia Eagles. He has also played for Detroit and Chicago.

Linebacker Shaquem Griffin also signed a one-year deal. He excelled on special teams the past three seasons for Seattle.

Griffin, who lost his left hand as a child, became an inspiration for many when he made the Seahawks' roster after being drafted in the fifth round in 2018.

