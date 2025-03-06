Celebrity fast lane: These stars are making their mark in auto racing

Everyone loves going fast.

Whether it's driving a car yourself or watching them fly by, there's something appealing to the high-speed thrills.

That's especially true for a number of celebrities who are involved in auto racing. From NASCAR to IndyCar to Formula One and beyond, there is no shortage of stars associated with every major motorsports series across the globe.

Here's a look at some celebrities and their connections auto racing:

David Letterman

The iconic late-night television host has co-owned the IndyCar team Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing since 1996. Letterman was born and raised in Indianapolis, which is where the sport is based out of. In his nearly 30 years as a team owner, Letterman's drivers have won the Indy 500 twice (2004 and 2020).

Patrick Dempsey

The "Grey’s Anatomy" star has a long history with auto racing. He has raced sports cars in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Rolex 24 at Daytona, with a best class finish of second at Le Mans and third at Daytona. Dempsey previously co-owned Dempsey Racing (IMSA SportsCar Championship) and Vision Racing (IndyCar).

Michael Jordan

The NBA legend co-owns 23XI Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series along with three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin. Since debuting in 2021, the former Chicago Bulls star has been seen at numerous races with his Jordan Brand sponsoring his Toyota drivers. 23XI Racing had eight race victories in its first four seasons.

Rowan Atkinson

Atkinson, an English actor best known as Mr. Bean, competed in several races and is a proponent of hydrogen-powered vehicles. He has an extensive car collection that he has been growing throughout the years. Now 70 years old, Atkinson occasionally raced a Renault 5 GT Turbo in its one make series between 1984 and 1990.

Alvin Kamara

The longtime New Orleans Saints running back became involved with NASCAR during the COVID-19 pandemic, when drivers participated in racial justice activism. He was named NASCAR's first Growth and Engagement Advisor in 2021 and has attended races in the NFL offseason ever since.

Frankie Muniz

A former child star, Muniz joined the NASCAR Truck Series as a full-time driver in 2025. He scored a 10th-place finish in the season-opener at Daytona in February. Muniz has also made starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and ARCA Menards Series.

Alpine F1 Team

A number of celebrities are investors in Alpine F1 Team, which enters the 2025 season with drivers Pierre Gasly and Jack Doohan. Actor Ryan Reynolds' group purchased a 24% stake in the team in 2023. Later that year, a group of athletes became minority investors: Patrick Mahomes (NFL), Travis Kelce (NFL), Rory McIlroy (golf), Anthony Joshua (boxing), Trent Alexander-Arnold (soccer) and Juan Mata (soccer).