Celtics Blow Out Heat in Game 2 of Eastern Conference Finals

With a full squad in the lineup, the Boston Celtics made a major statement in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 27 points and helped Boston to the 127-102 blowout win over the Miami Heat inside the FTX Arena, tying the series at one win for each team.

Boston led by as many as 29 points in the first half and took a 70-45 lead into the locker room at halftime. Tatum led the Celtics with 20 points in the first half while forward Jimmy Butler led Miami with 13 points.

Miami would inch back and cut the deficit to 17 points at its closest, but Boston ended the third quarter on a 14-6 run to extend the lead back to 25 points.

The Celtics would extend the lead to 31 points to start the fourth quarter, shooting over 50 percent for the game for both total shots and from the three-point line.

Boston guard Marcus Smart and forward Al Horford, who both missed Game 1, finished with 24 points and 10 points each. Butler led the Heat with 29 points.

The series now moves to Boston for Game 3 on Saturday night.