NCAA

Central Michigan AD Leaving to Raise Funds at Florida State

Michael Alford plans to stay at Central Michigan through the end of August before starting his job as CEO of Seminole Boosters, Inc.

Getty Images

Central Michigan is searching for an athletic director to replace Michael Alford, who is leaving to be a lead fundraiser for Florida State athletics.

The departure was announced Wednesday, less than a week after the Big Ten decided it would play only conference games in a move that will cost non-Power Five programs such as the Chippewas a lot of money.

Central Michigan was previously scheduled to play Nebraska and Northwestern in September, games the Mid-American Conference school was counting on for its athletics budget.

Sports

Sports 8 hours ago

NASCAR Hosts Largest Sporting Event Crowd Since Pandemic

Bob Baffert 10 hours ago

Trainer Bob Baffert Suspended 15 Days by Arkansas Stewards

Alford plans to stay at Central Michigan through the end of August before starting his job as CEO of Seminole Boosters, Inc., at Florida State.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

NCAACOLLEGE FOOTBALLFSU Seminoles
Coronavirus Pandemic News Local US & World NBCLX Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral PolitiFact Weather Hurricane Season Weather alerts Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Voices With Jawan Strader
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us